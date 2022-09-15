Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Tway hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 81st at 2 over; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Rickie Fowler, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Tway chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.