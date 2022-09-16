Kevin Streelman putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kevin Streelman's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streelman had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.