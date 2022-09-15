Kevin Roy shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Roy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Roy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 2 over for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Roy's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Roy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Roy to 4 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 5 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Roy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 4 over for the round.