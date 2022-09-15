Strong putting brings Kevin Chappell an even-par round one of the Fortinet Championship

Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Adam Svensson are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kevin Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Chappell had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the eighth, 360-yard par-4, Chappell hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Chappell to even for the round.