Kelly Kraft putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Kelly Kraft got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kraft's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 557-yard ninth hole par-5, Kraft hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the day.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kraft's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kraft had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.