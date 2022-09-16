Justin Suh shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Justin Suh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Suh tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 3 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Suh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Suh to 3 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Suh had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Suh chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.