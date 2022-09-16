Justin Lower delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the first at the Fortinet Championship

Justin Lower hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with Max Homa; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Justin Lower had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Lower hit his 84 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lower's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Lower had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 6 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Lower chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 7 under for the round.

Lower missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Lower to 8 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 9 under for the round.