  • Justin Lower delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the first at the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Justin Lower carded a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday. Play was suspended late in the day due to darkness.
    Justin Lower leads after 18 holes at Fortinet

