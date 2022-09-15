Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett had a 355-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bramlett's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.