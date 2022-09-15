John Huh shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

John Huh hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 81st at 2 over; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Rickie Fowler, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Huh got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Huh suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.