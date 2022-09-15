John Augenstein shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, John Augenstein hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

Augenstein got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Augenstein hit his 82 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Augenstein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 1 under for the round.

Augenstein missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Augenstein's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Augenstein chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.