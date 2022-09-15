Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 46th at even par; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Dahmen's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dahmen had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.