Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Walker's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Walker's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Walker hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.