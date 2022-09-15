Jim Herman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herman had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Herman's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Herman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.