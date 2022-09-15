Jason Dufner finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jason Dufner hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 59th at even par; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Montgomery, and Matti Schmid are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 253 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Dufner's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.