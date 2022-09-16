Jason Day shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jason Day hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Day hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Day hit his 134 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Day's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Day hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his fifth shot and finishing with a double bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the day.