  • Jason Day shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Jason Day makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Jason Day makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.