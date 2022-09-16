-
James Hahn comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hits birdie putt at Fortinet Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, James Hahn makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hahn finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, James Hahn had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved James Hahn to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
