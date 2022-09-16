Jacob Bridgeman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Jacob Bridgeman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Bridgeman hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

Bridgeman got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bridgeman to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bridgeman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Bridgeman chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bridgeman to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Bridgeman's 92 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

Bridgeman his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bridgeman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bridgeman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Bridgeman hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bridgeman to 2 under for the round.