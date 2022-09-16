J.J. Spaun delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Fortinet Championship

J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Spaun finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under with Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, J.J. Spaun had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.