Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Hideki Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Matsuyama's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.