Henrik Norlander shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 146th at 5 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Norlander chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Norlander got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.