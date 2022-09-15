Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Scott Harrington, Greyson Sigg, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matti Schmid, and Taylor Montgomery are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Buckley had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.