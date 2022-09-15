Harry Higgs rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Harry Higgs hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Montgomery, and Matti Schmid are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Harry Higgs got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Higgs's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.