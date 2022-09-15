Harry Hall putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Harry Hall hit 5 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On his tee stroke on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Harry Hall went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harry Hall to 1 over for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hall's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hall chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.