Harris English shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Harris English hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the par-4 13th, English's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, English's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, English had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, English chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, English hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left English to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 11 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.