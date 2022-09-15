Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Greyson Sigg in the first round at the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sigg finished his round tied for 1st at 5 under with Nick Taylor; Byeong Hun An, Adam Svensson, S.H. Kim, Rickie Fowler, and David Lipsky are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 third, Greyson Sigg's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sigg had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Sigg hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.