Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Gary Woodland got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gary Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Woodland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.