Garrick Higgo putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Fortinet Championship

Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day tied for 133rd at 3 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Garrick Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrick Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.