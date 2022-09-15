Erik Barnes shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Erik Barnes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

Barnes got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Barnes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Barnes to 2 over for the round.

After a 382 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Barnes chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Barnes's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Barnes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Barnes's tee shot went 149 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Barnes got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Barnes to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 3 over for the round.