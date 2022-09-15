Eric Cole shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Eric Cole hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 281 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cole chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cole's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cole's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Cole had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cole to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt saving par. This put Cole at 1 under for the round.