Emiliano Grillo putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Nick Taylor; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Matti Schmid, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Emiliano Grillo's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.