Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Dylan Wu hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wu's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.