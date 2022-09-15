Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Adam Svensson are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.