Doug Ghim rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ghim finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Adam Svensson are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Chris Stroud, Corey Conners, and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Doug Ghim got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ghim's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.