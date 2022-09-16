Doc Redman shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Redman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Redman's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.