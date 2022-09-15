Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.