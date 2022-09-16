Davis Thompson putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Davis Thompson had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.