6-over 78 by Davis Riley in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Davis Riley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Riley finished his round in 102nd at 6 over; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Harrington are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 12th, Riley's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Riley's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 5 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 6 over for the round.