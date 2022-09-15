David Lipsky shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

David Lipsky hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under with Stephan Jaeger, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Chris Stroud, and Corey Conners; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Adam Svensson are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lipsky had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lipsky's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lipsky had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.