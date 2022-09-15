David Lingmerth shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, David Lingmerth hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Emiliano Grillo, and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Matti Schmid, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lingmerth's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lingmerth's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lingmerth had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.