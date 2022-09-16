Danny Willett posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship

Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Willett finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under with Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Danny Willett had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Willett hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Willett's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.