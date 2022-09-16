  • Danny Willett posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Danny Willett makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Willett makes birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Danny Willett makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.