Danny Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 46th at even par; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.