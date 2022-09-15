-
-
Corey Conners putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 15, 2022
-
Highlights
Corey Conners hits beautiful tee shot to set up birdie at Fortinet Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
Corey Conners hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Corey Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
-
-