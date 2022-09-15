Chris Stroud shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Chris Stroud hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under with Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Kuchar, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, and Brandt Snedeker; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, and Nick Taylor are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler, Adam Svensson, and David Lipsky are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Stroud had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Stroud chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Stroud hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stroud's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stroud had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.