Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 436-yard par-4 first, Kirk went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kirk's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kirk's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Kirk had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.