Chris Gotterup putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Chris Gotterup hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Chris Gotterup chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chris Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gotterup's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.