Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Reavie had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Reavie got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 over for the round.