Chesson Hadley putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hadley finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Chesson Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's tee shot went 155 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hadley hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.