Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Hoffman had a 360-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Hoffman hit his 85 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.