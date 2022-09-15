Chad Ramey putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Chad Ramey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ramey finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Chad Ramey's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Ramey had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.