Carson Young finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Carson Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Young hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Young had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, Young suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Young hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 16th. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.